Delta Air Lines adds Miami service to Tampa Int’l Airport

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
APTOPIX Airlines-Free Snacks_338181

In this Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016, photo, a Delta Air Lines jet sits at a gate at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta. Delta announced Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, that the airline is rolling out new free snacks for customers in the main cabin, including brand-name yogurt bars and pretzels. Some will come in larger […]

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Delta Air Lines announced it will be adding 13 new daily nonstop flights to Miami International Airport from several airports, including Tampa International.

Service between Miami and Tampa will begin May 4.

Below is the schedule for Delta’s new MIA flights to and from TPA:

  • Tampa to Miami
    • Departure: 6:45 a.m. / Arrival: 7:54 a.m.
    • Departure: 10:20 a.m. / Arrival: 11:27 a.m.
    • Departure: 1:40 p.m. / Arrival: 2:46 p.m.
    • Departure: 5:00 p.m. / Arrival: 6:09 p.m.
    • Departure: 8:25 p.m. / Arrival: 9:36 p.m.
  • Miami to Tampa
    • Departure: 8:45 a.m. / Arrival: 9:49 a.m.
    • Departure: Noon / Arrival: 1:08 p.m.
    • Departure: 3:20 p.m. / Arrival: 4:27 p.m.
    • Departure: 6:40 p.m. / Arrival: 7:50 p.m.
    • Departure: 10:15 p.m. / Arrival: 11:23 p.m.

To celebrate the new services added, Delta will be offering customers fare deals on flights to Miami. Click here when the new routes from Tampa become available for ticket sales.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss