Delta Air Lines adds Miami service to Tampa Int’l Airport

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Delta Air Lines announced it will be adding 13 new daily nonstop flights to Miami International Airport from several airports, including Tampa International.
Service between Miami and Tampa will begin May 4.
Below is the schedule for Delta’s new MIA flights to and from TPA:
- Tampa to Miami
- Departure: 6:45 a.m. / Arrival: 7:54 a.m.
- Departure: 10:20 a.m. / Arrival: 11:27 a.m.
- Departure: 1:40 p.m. / Arrival: 2:46 p.m.
- Departure: 5:00 p.m. / Arrival: 6:09 p.m.
- Departure: 8:25 p.m. / Arrival: 9:36 p.m.
- Miami to Tampa
- Departure: 8:45 a.m. / Arrival: 9:49 a.m.
- Departure: Noon / Arrival: 1:08 p.m.
- Departure: 3:20 p.m. / Arrival: 4:27 p.m.
- Departure: 6:40 p.m. / Arrival: 7:50 p.m.
- Departure: 10:15 p.m. / Arrival: 11:23 p.m.
To celebrate the new services added, Delta will be offering customers fare deals on flights to Miami. Click here when the new routes from Tampa become available for ticket sales.
