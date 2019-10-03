Delilah Wallenda to take final high-wire walk with son Nik in Tampa

High-wire acrobats Delilah Wallenda, right, prepares to stand after her son Nik Wallenda, left, crossed over her during their high-wire act where the two simultaneously walked across a 300-foot-long wire suspended 100 feet in the air between two towers of the Conrad Condado Plaza Hotel in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Saturday June 4, 2011. Nik’s great-grandfather, the German-born Karl Wallenda, tried to perform the same feat in 1978 but fell to his death at age 73. The two Wallendas commemorated the famous family patriarch by successfully completing the same stunt Saturday. He was the founder of the “The Flying Wallendas” high-wire act. (AP Photo/Ricardo Arduengo)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two members of the famed Flying Wallendas are set to perform a high wire walk to kick off Seminole Hard Rock Tampa’s Grand Celebration Weekend.

It’s the final high wire walk for 66-year-old Delila Wallenda, who with her son Nik, will attempt to walk between two of the property’s hotel towers on a high wire.

The daredevil stunt will be streamed live in WFLA.com at 12:10 p.m.

Nik Wallenda is a seventh-generation member of the Great Wallendas and the owner of 10 world records. He was the first person to walk a wire directly over Niagra Falls and the Grand Canyon. In June, he and his sister Lijana, successfully crossed Times Square between skyscrapers, 230 feet above the pavement.

Thursday’s event will mark the completion of Seminole Hard Rock Tampa’s $700 million expansion, which includes a new hotel tower, pool and spa, and retail and dining outlets.

