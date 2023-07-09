LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — Newly filed court documents reveal the lengths authorities went to in their search for missing Largo attorney Steven Cozzi. According to a pretrial motion for detention filed Friday afternoon, Cozzi’s body could be in a landfill in South Florida.

The pages filed by State Attorney Bruce Bartlett detail phone records of the suspect, plastic surgeon Tomasz Kosowski. Those phone records led police and cadaver dogs to a dumpster along the Tamiami Trail, which is emptied into the Collier County Landfill.

While video from the garbage truck, according to the court papers, “shows a large garbage bag falling in a manner inconsistent with normal trash,” and looks like it contains a human body, dogs and officials were unable to find Cozzi at the landfill, where trash is compacted to a third its usual size. Police now believe he may never be found.

“It’s sad whenever a fellow member of the Florida Bar,” said Bryant Camareno. “Something happens to them.”

Now that finding a body and using it as evidence in the case is unlikely, Camareno said prosecution could be tricky but not impossible.

“They’re going to establish, really circumstantially, that he is, unfortunately, Mr. Cozzi passed away or is dead because he is nowhere to be found,” Camareno explained. “There’s been no use of his phone.”

Camareno said a good strategy for the defense may be to plead guilty so the death penalty is off the table.

After Kosowski made his first appearance in court in March, his attorney spoke to the press.

“Keep an open mind,” said Bjorn Brunvand. “These are very, very serious charges. He’s presumed innocent, as he’s currently sitting in jail. We’re conducting our own investigation, and as it develops, we’ll try to keep you updated.”

In a motion to dismiss the case, Brunvand suggested Cozzi’s disappearance may have been his own doing. Brunvand stressed Kosowski has not been convicted.

“He’s presumed innocent despite the nature of the charges,” Brunvand said.

Kosowski has a hearing Tuesday to determine whether he will stay in jail before his trial or not — the defense is looking to dismiss the case.