Dec. 15 celebrates National Cupcake Day

(CNN/WFLA) – It’s time to get your frosting fix! Sunday is National Cupcake Day.

The sweet treat was originally known as the 1-2-3-4 cake as a simple way to remember the basic recipe:

1 cup of butter

2 cups of sugar

3 cups of flour

4 eggs

In the 19th century, most cupcakes were either vanilla or chocolate.

The small cakes have since evolved and you can get just about any flavor of cupcake now.

In 2011, the Guinness World Records said the World’s Largest Cupcake weighed more than 2,000 pounds and 36 inches tall.

No word on who came up with National Cupcake Day or why Dec. 15 was chosen as the designated day but they should definitely be thanked.

Below are local National Cupcake Day deals:

The Cake Girl – $1 mini cupcakes all day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 13713 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, Florida 33618

Sprinkles Cupcakes – $1 off any cupcake 717 South Dakota Ave., Tampa, Florida 33606



