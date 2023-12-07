TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Need plans for lunch? Publix has got you covered.

From Dec. 7 until next Wednesday, Dec. 13, the Lakeland-based grocery chain puts its Publix chicken tender subs on sale.

The popular sub sandwich will cost $8.49 – saving consumers $2, according to Publix.

On Thursday, the social media account “Are Publix Chicken Tender Subs on Sale?” posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the deal is live, but only for a limited time, so act fast!

To find the nearest Publix store near you, visit here.