TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — What used to be acres and acres of upwards of 200 tigers in cages is now down to 39. And that’s exactly how Howard Baskin likes it.

“It was an enormous amount of work,” Baskin said. “An enormous amount of expense.

During a tour of Carole and Howard Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, he pointed out how cages have been joined together to give the cats that are left in the sanctuary more space.

Sunday is the last day for private owners to register their big cats with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service under the newly passed Big Cat Public Safety Act.

“They’re not allowed to breed more or to acquire more,” Baskin explained. “Well, how are you going to determine whether they did or not? The only way to do that is to have a baseline of what animals they owned.”

While the government isn’t taking any cats away, eventually, the goal is to phase out private ownership, leaving the Baskins with more cages than cats.

“If they have not registered by tonight at midnight, then they’re in violation of the law,” Baskin said on Sunday. “If they’re discovered, they will have their cats confiscated and face other penalties.”

While he didn’t like the documentary’s portrayal, Baskin said Netflix’s ‘Tiger King’ helped Big Cat Rescue get their issue on the map.

“It built an awareness that we had no other way to build,” Baskin said. “So when we talked to legislators and staff, they at least knew of this issue.”

Baskin said when he met Carole, he told her that changing the law would do more than just expand her Big Cat Rescue.

Last week, Representative Kathy Castor visited the sanctuary to celebrate the law.

“I was an attorney that represented them in the very early days, over 20 years ago, and have watched this refuge grow,” Castor recalled. “Unfortunately, it’s grown because too many people have been abusing these big cats.”

The Baskins plan on moving all their cats to a refuge in Arkansas by the end of the year, then sell all of the Big Cat Rescue land to help further their advocacy efforts.