TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Law enforcement agencies in the Tampa Bay area teamed up this weekend to help fight drug addiction and overdose deaths.
Saturday marks National Take Back Day. The Drug Enforcement Administration hosts National Take Back Days twice a year – once in April and again in October. The goal is to give people across the country the chance to get rid of old medications safely, conveniently and anonymously.
During the National Take Back Day in April, authorities collected 937,443 pounds of drugs.
The DEA also added vaping devices to the list of take back items for this year. Florida’s Attorney General Ashley Moody is urging parents to be proactive for their kids.
“Use this an opportunity if you find these devices and have the all-important discussion about the dangers of vaping, Plus, maybe it would be a good field trip for them to go with you to drug take back day and turn it in,” said Attorney General Ashley Moody.
Saturday was the DEA’s 18th Take Back Day. A total of 11,816,393 pounds – or 5,908.2 tons – of drugs have been collected throughout the first 17 collection dates.
LATEST STORIES:
- DEA adds vaping devices to list for National Take Back Day
- When Gerald McCoy couldn’t attend his son’s senior night, 4 bucs stars stepped in for him
- Trump intends to uphold tradition and attend game 5 of World Series
- ‘I’m dying’: Relatives await answers in England manslaughter smuggling case
- Jason Pierre-Paul activated to Bucs roster 5 months after car crash