DEA adds vaping devices to list for National Take Back Day

FILE – In this Tuesday, April 10, 2018 photo, a high school principal displays vaping devices that were confiscated from students at the school in Massachusetts. On Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 805 confirmed and probable cases have been reported to have a vaping-related breathing illness, and the death toll has risen to 12. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Law enforcement agencies in the Tampa Bay area teamed up this weekend to help fight drug addiction and overdose deaths.

Saturday marks National Take Back Day. The Drug Enforcement Administration hosts National Take Back Days twice a year – once in April and again in October. The goal is to give people across the country the chance to get rid of old medications safely, conveniently and anonymously.

During the National Take Back Day in April, authorities collected 937,443 pounds of drugs.

The DEA also added vaping devices to the list of take back items for this year. Florida’s Attorney General Ashley Moody is urging parents to be proactive for their kids.

“Use this an opportunity if you find these devices and have the all-important discussion about the dangers of vaping, Plus, maybe it would be a good field trip for them to go with you to drug take back day and turn it in,” said Attorney General Ashley Moody.

Saturday was the DEA’s 18th Take Back Day. A total of 11,816,393 pounds – or 5,908.2 tons – of drugs have been collected throughout the first 17 collection dates.

