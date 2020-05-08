Daughter turns caregiver for mom diagnosed with Alzheimer’s

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Kathleen Scovel loves the twinkle in her mother’s eye. Her mom is affectionately known as Queenie.

“She’s lovely and gracious and kind and has a good heart, but has just a little naughty in her too,” Scovel said.

But, behind that twinkle is a woman who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s six years ago. Now, Queenie’s caretaker is the daughter she raised.

“My mother has really taught me how to mother her as well through her love and kindness, and being one of my champions in life,” she said.

Admittedly, COVID-19 hasn’t changed much for this family, other than being extra careful at the grocery store. But that doesn’t make losing a mom this way any easier.

“The one thing mothers never teach you is how to live life without them, and that’s difficult,” she said.

Scovel recognizes she’s one of the lucky ones who can celebrate Mother’s Day with her mom, rather than having to visit her from outside a window at an assisted living facility, like so many have to do in these times, and for that, she is grateful.

She plans to make Sunday all about Queenie.

“My dad is the grill master. We’ll just make it an easy, fun day for her, maybe a little bit of bingo,” Scovel said.

If you’re not able to be with your mom on Mother’s Day because she’s in an assisted living facility, here are some ideas from the Alzheimer’s Association. Schedule a Facetime or Skype call, drop off her favorite meal, and of course flowers will make anyone smile.

If you or someone you know has questions or just needs someone to talk to about Alzheimer’s, call 800-272-3900.

