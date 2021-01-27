Dates announced for 2021 Florida State Fair in Tampa

TAMPA (WFLA) — The dates have been announced for this year’s annual Florida State Fair event at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa.

The Florida State Fair, including competitions, entertainment, carnival and other attractions and activities, was originally scheduled for Feb. 11 to 22 but will now take place April 22-May 2, 2021.

“The Florida State Fair is truly a community event that our guests look forward to each and every year,” said Cheryl Flood, Executive Director of the Florida State Fair. “Like other fairs and venues across the country that have safely reopened, we are utilizing best practices and safety guidelines that have proven to be successful.”

First held in Tampa in 1904, the Florida State Fair has become one of the largest annual events in the state, attracting more than 500,000 people per year.

Guests who pre-purchased fair tickets on the Florida State Fair’s website will be given the option to transfer tickets for the rescheduled dates or receive a refund. For a detailed schedule of upcoming events, please visit floridastatefair.com.