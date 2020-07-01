Dalí museum reopens with COVID-19 safety measures

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – After being forced to shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Salvador Dalí museum is back open for business.

The Dalí museum is back open under modified hours and new safety protocols. Here’s the museums new schedule:

Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and Thursday and Friday until 8 p.m.

Special hours for seniors on Wednesday and Thursday 10-11 a.m.

Admission into the museum is new as well. Everyone will have to pre-order their tickets online.

“We are running appointments in 30 minute increments to space out our guests and make sure proper physical distancing measures are in place,” said Beth Bell, Marketing Director of the Dalí Museum.

Inside of the museum is a little different as well. There are thermal thermometers inside to take visitor’s temperatures. Anyone with a temperature over 100.4 degrees will not be able to come inside. All guests are required to wear masks. Hand sanitizer stations are throughout the museum, as well as, physical distancing signs and plexiglass.

The museum is also running at a limited capacity. Not to mention, staff will monitor a one-way flow of guests throughout the galleries.

“We just want to make sure everyone is safe,” Bell said.

The museum experience will be a little different as well. All payments at the museum must be made using a credit card only. The famous, Dalí Lives artificial intelligence experience is now touch free, to limit the amount of surfaces visitors have to touch. The museum also has three new exhibits on view:

Dalí’s Sacred Science: Religion and Mysticism, open through Nov. 1, 2020. Dalí’s Sacred Science highlights five mixed-media projects from the artist’s later work, rarely displayed from the Museum’s vault. Consistent with Dalí’s dedication to literature, these works pair images and texts central to Dalí’s own spiritual pursuit and the universal human aspiration to connect with a world beyond.

At Home with Dalí. A salon of portraits by photographers Horst. P. Horst, Ricardo Sans, Melitó Casals, Lies Wiegman and Robert Descharnes provide an intimate view of Dalí, his wife Gala and friends in in Spain from the 1950s and early 1960s.

Student Surrealist Art Exhibit– Irrational Technology: From the Ridiculous to the Sublime, through Aug. 23, 2020. Initiated in 1985, this annual art exhibit presents work by talented middle and high school students who are invited to explore ideas and visions similar to those explored by Salvador Dalí and the Surrealists. This year, students created works focused on the benefits and consequences of the global fascination with technology.

For more information on the Dalí, click here.

