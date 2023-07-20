AUBURNDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — A $2,200 shopping spree for new kitchen appliances landed a Dade City official in handcuffs, according to police.

Douglas True, 61, of Auburndale, was arrested at city hall on Thursday morning on a warrant for grand theft.

According to Auburndale police, the then-Dade City fire inspector purchased a number of items from a Lowe’s on Auburndale on May 20, including a refrigerator/freezer, ice maker kit, stove, microwave and miscellaneous power cords.

The $2,265.99 in items was paid for with a business credit account that True had opened in the City of Dade City’s name without the city’s authorization, Auburndale Police Chief Terry Storie said.

“The girl at Lowe’s who waited on him said she specifically remembered the incident because it’s not very often that people come into their Lowe’s and ask to open an account for the city of Dade City,” Storie added.

According to police, a delivery confirmation report shows the appliances were delivered on May 29 to an Auburndale address belonging to True’s parents, who are deceased.

“It kind of makes you wonder where [his] mind is. How do you think you’re going to get away with something like that? The City of Dade City is eventually going to get the bill,” said Chief Storie. “You would think that a city employee or a city official would know better.”

According to city manager Leslie Porter, that is exactly what happened.

“The City of Dade City became aware of a fraudulent credit card being activated in the City’s name earlier this month upon receiving a bill,” Porter said.

Auburndale detectives said True was taken to Pasco County jail on grand theft charges and will be extradited to Polk County.

True has since been terminated from his role, according to Porter. He had been employed by the City of Dade City since 2011.

News Channel 8 has reached out to True for comment.