CVS opens additional COVID-19 vaccine locations around Tampa Bay

TAMPA (WFLA) — CVS Pharmacies has opened additional coronavirus vaccine locations around Tampa Bay.

CVS, which originally opened vaccine locations in Bradenton, Haines City, Lakeland and Plant City, has now expanded to Tampa, St. Petersburg, Palm Harbor, Pinellas Park, and Clearwater.

Those eligible for vaccines at CVS include:

People age 65+

Teachers K-12, Daycare and preschool workers, and staff

Health care workers, EMS

Age 16+ with a signed Determination of Extreme Vulnerability Form

Age 50+ Sworn law enforcement officers and firefighters

You can check availability and schedule your appointment here.

“We’ve aligned with updated Federal Retail Pharmacy Program guidelines by making appointments available to pre-K through 12 educators and staff and childcare workers in all 17 states where we currently offer COVID-19 vaccines,” the Rhode Island-based company said in a statement.

The chain had been working with DeSantis to expand vaccine availability. Its executives held a press conference with the governor a couple weeks ago when the chain announced its Latino-focused subsidiaries in Miami-Dade County, Navarro Discount Pharmacies and CVS y Mas, would offer the vaccine.