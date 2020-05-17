Breaking News
CVS Health opens 10 new COVID-19 test sites in Florida, 3 located in Tampa Bay

(CNN/WFLA) – CVS Health has opened 10 drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in Florida.

The testing sites will utilize self-swab tests.

Below are the testing sites in the Tampa Bay area and across the state:

  • CVS Pharmacy, 1000 East Tarpon Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
  • CVS Pharmacy, 2322 Land O Lakes Boulevard, Lutz, FL 33549
  • CVS Pharmacy, 8905 Bryan Dairy Road, Largo, FL 33777-1102
  • CVS Pharmacy, 2400 Enterprise Road, Orange City, FL 32763
  • CVS Pharmacy, 221 South S.R. 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
  • CVS Pharmacy, 3404 S.W. Archer Road, Gainesville, FL 32608
  • CVS Pharmacy, 50 Duval Station Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218
  • CVS Pharmacy, South Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32837
  • CVS Pharmacy, 121 West MacClenny Avenue, MacClenny, FL 32063
  • CVS Pharmacy, 520 South Federal Highway, Boca Raton, FL 33432

In order to get tested, patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment. Patients will be required to stay in their cars and directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions. A CVS pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly.

Test result will be available in approximately three days.

The company expects to have up and running up to 1,000 locations by the end of May. CVS said their goal is to eventually be able to process 1.5 million tests every month.

