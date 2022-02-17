LIVE: Retired detective testifies in Curtis Reeves’ theater shooting trial

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — News Channel 8 is continuing its live coverage of the Pasco theater shooting trial.

Retired Tampa police captain Curtis Reeves is standing trial for the 2014 shooting death of 43-year-old Chad Oulson.

The two men had been arguing over Oulson’s use of a cell phone in the theater. After Oulson threw popcorn in his face, Reeves pulled out a handgun and opened fire, killing him. A bullet also hit Oulson’s wife, Nicole.

Defense attorneys claim Reeves felt threatened enough by Oulson to fire in self-defense. But a judge ruled in 2017 that the “stand your ground” law was not applicable in this case.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the jury heard from first responders, a forensic expert, the medical examiner and multiple people who witnessed the shooting.

“(Reeves) stood up quickly, and he had a frown on his face, and if you think of Snow White and the seven dwarfs,” said Jane Roy, a retired bookkeeper who witnessed the shooting said of Reeves on Tuesday. “He looked like Grumpy to me. He was angry.”

Jurors also heard a recording of Reeves recounting his version of events right after the shooting, in which he appeared emotionless.

“His wife was holding him back, so I sat down,” Reeves recalled in the recording. He said Oulson shouted profanities at him and was physically aggressive.

“If I had it to do over again, it would never have happened,” Reeves said.

Former Pasco County Detective Allen Proctor returned to the witness stand as the trial resumed Thursday. He’s being questioned by Reeves’ defense. Proctor is now retired, but was involved in the investigation eight years ago.