Current Hotel set to open on Tampa’s Rocky Point

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A swanky new hotel is set to open its doors in Tampa Bay.

Current, a boutique hotel, is part of Marriott’s Signature Collection.

The hotel has partnered with a Tampa family to give it some local touches inside. You won’t get access unless you’re a guest. But there’s a rooftop bar, a spot for local coffee favorite Buddy Brew, a curated Oxford Exchange gift shop and a restaurant featuring local dishes that welcome everyone, not just hotel guest.

“It was important for us to keep it local.” said Stan Lifsey, whose grandfather owned much of Rocky Point back in the day.

Lifsey went on to explain with so much development on Rocky Point he hopes people nearby will venture inside and enjoy the hotel amenities.

“Rocky Point is now a live, work, play area, so we are looking forward to welcoming people nearby to come and enjoy the hotel,” he said.

Current is conveniently located near Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater and quickly booking up for weddings and special events.

TRENDING STORIES

Super-termite that chews through concrete headed for Tampa Bay

Customers may have been exposed to hepatitis A at Spring Hill pizza restaurant

Another American tourist found dead in Dominican Republic hotel room

Disney World raises prices on most annual passes

Friendly black bear killed after people feed it, take selfies

NASA spots large ‘Star Trek’ logo on Mars

Dairy Queen to celebrate first day of summer with free cones

‘World’s largest Christmas light maze’ coming to Tropicana Field