Cuba protests to continue in Tampa Bay this weekend

TAMPA, FLA. (WFLA) — More rallies are scheduled in Tampa Bay Friday and Saturday amid an outbreak of antigovernmental protests in Cuba amid a worsening economic crisis.

Cuba is seeing its biggest anti-government protests in decades with thousands demanding freedom and protesting food and vaccine shortages.

Thousands of people have taken the streets in Tampa Bay in solidarity.

Two men, Julian Rodriguez-Rodriguez and Maikel Vazquez-Pico, were arrested during a demonstration that spilled onto Dale Mabry and I-275. The men face charges for obstructing streets or sidewalks in violation of the state’s new anti-riot law. They were released from the Orient Road jail on Thursday night and greeted by family and friends.

An attorney for the men argues they should be charged for violating a Tampa city ordinance, not one of the state’s new statutes.

“If you look at the CRA [Criminal Report Affidavit], it only cites a Tampa municipal violation 14-41,” the attorney, Victor Zamora said. “The statutes don’t add up. That violation of municipal ordinance does not trigger that anti-riot law hold. And in my opinion, they shouldn’t even have been held without bond.”

The “Combating Public Disorder Act,” HB 1, states a person shall be cited for a pedestrian violation if they “willfully obstruct the free, convenient, and normal use of a public street, highway or road.”

Both men face other charges, including battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. They said their objective was to raise attention to the situation in Cuba in hopes of a US intervention.

There will be another protest for Cuba scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday night in St. Petersburg. Another rally at Al Lopez Park in Tampa will take place Saturday morning at 10 a.m.