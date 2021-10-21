Cross-Bay Ferry returns Thursday with extended service hours

ST. PETE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Cross Bay Ferry, which takes passengers to and from Tampa to St. Pete is set to return Thursday and will run until May 22.

While in service, the ferry travels between the Tampa Convention Center and St. Pete’s North Straub Park. It takes a little less than an hour to bring riders to their destination.

This year, the ferry’s capacity was increased to 149 passengers. It had been reduced to 100 passengers last year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Ferry leaders say the change could bring more business to local events and vendors.

“First Fridays in St. Pete I know are very popular, so just glad to have all those people back. As well as taking people from St. Pete over to events at Amalie Arena,” Cross-Bay Ferry General Manager Kevin Fisher said.

The ferry will operate Wednesday through Sunday with departure times as late as 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

If a Lightning game goes into overtime, the ferry will still be running 30 minutes after the match to give fans at Amalie more time to catch the boat, Fisher said.

The ferry has two decks with a full service bar that serves wine, beer and mixed drinks. Snacks are also available for purchase.

Tickets can be purchased online or in-person at the docking locations. Adult tickets are $10 for a one-way trip and $20 for a roundtrip. You can check out the Cross-Bay Ferry website for the full ferry schedule and ticket information.

“We encourage people to purchase in advance because the ferry is very popular and it’s just very easy. You can have your ticket right on your phone,” Fisher said.