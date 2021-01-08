Cross Bay Ferry temporarily changes Tampa dock location

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – In preparation for Super Bowl LV, the Cross Bay Ferry will temporarily change its Tampa docking location.

The location will move from the Tampa Convention Center to Sparkman Wharf, located at 615 Channelside Drive at the end of the Garrison Street cul-de-sac, from Jan. 11 through Feb. 17.

Parking can be found in the Garrison Lot, located at 651 Channelside Drive, or Channelside Parking Garage, located at 369 South 12th Street.

Also during this time, the ferry’s operations, including ticketing, will be at the Sparkman Wharf location rather than the Tampa Convention Center.

Passengers should arrive 15 to 30 minutes prior to their scheduled departure.

The ferry will continue to run Wednesday through Sunday, with four stacked departure times at both locations on Fridays and Saturdays.

The full ferry schedule is available online at www.TheCrossBayFerry.com.

Tickets are available online or at the dockside ticket booths. Reservations are highly encouraged. The ticket prices are $10 for an adult, $8 for seniors 65 and up, active and retired military and college students, $5 for youth aged 5 to 18, and free for children 4 and under.

The Cross-Bay Ferry is a collaboration between the City of St. Petersburg, City of Tampa, Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, and the Florida Department of Transportation. Those interested in learning more about the ferry can visit www.TheCrossBayFerry.com.