TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Cross Bay Ferry will set sail again starting this month.

The ferry service will begin its seventh season of operation across Tampa Bay on Sunday, Oct. 15. Service will continue through June 2024.

The ferry will dock at a new location near Port St. Pete, which is south of Albert Whitted Airport. The new docking location is at 250 8th Avenue Southeast.

If you are taking the ferry from Tampa to St. Petersburg, it will be docked at the convention center at 333 South Franklin Street.

Tickets for adults cost $12 for a one-way trip. Senior, military and college student ticket prices are $11 for a one-way ticket.

Tickets for children 5-18 years old are $10 for a one-way trip. People in wheelchairs can take the ferry for $5 per one-way trip.

“With consecutive years of record ridership and a robust community partner program, this season promises to be another successful year of providing riders with a uniquely accessible and affordable transportation option between downtown Tampa and downtown St. Pete. We look forward to welcoming thousands of ferry fans onboard,” said Matt Miller, president, HMS Ferries.

For more information, visit the Cross Bay Ferry’s website.