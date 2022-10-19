Starting Wednesday, the Cross Bay Ferry will provide congestion-free transportation from downtown St. Pete to downtown Tampa.

The ferry service, which is sponsored by Hillsborough County, the City of Tampa, the City of St. Petersburg, and the Florida Department of Transportation, aims to significantly relieve roadway congestion, boost commerce to local businesses, and provide residents and visitors with a fast, fun, and affordable way to travel.

Hillsborough County is currently the lead governmental sponsor.

There will be an extra month of service this year, and an expanded daily schedule that includes later evening runs with final departure times from Tampa as late as 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.

Service will begin on Oct. 19 at 4:45 p.m., and continue until May 2023.

The Cross-Bay Ferry will operate from the same terminal locations as in previous seasons.

In Tampa, the ferry will depart from the dock at the Tampa Convention Center, and in St. Petersburg, from the dock at North Straub Park, near the Vinoy Marina.

First departures from St. Petersburg will start at 4:45 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m. on Saturdays, and 11 a.m. on Sundays. Final departures from Tampa will be at 10:45 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 7:30 p.m. on Sundays.

Cross-Bay Ferry adult ticket prices will now be $12 per one-way trip. All other tickets will remain at the same price as the 2021-22 season: $8 one-way and $16 roundtrip for seniors (65-plus), youths (ages 5 to 18), members of the military (active or retired), and college students. The service remains free for children aged 4 and under. People using a wheelchair will continue to benefit from a discounted rate of $5 one-way and $10 roundtrip.

Residents and visitors can view the full schedule and purchase tickets online at www.thecrossbayferry.com, or visit the dockside ticket booths in Tampa or St. Petersburg.