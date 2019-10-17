Cross Bay Ferry returns service between St. Pete and Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Cross Bay Ferry is returning its service between St. Petersburg and Tampa starting Nov. 1.

The 2019-2020 ferry season will run from Nov. 1 to April 30, 2020. The ferry will not operate on Mondays and Tuesdays.

You can catch a Cross Bay Ferry at two locations:

The Tampa Convention Center

The Vinoy Yacht Basin in downtown St. Petersburg, in front of Museum of Fine Arts

Although the ferries will not start service for another couple weeks, tickets for rides are now on sale.

Below are ticket prices:

$8 for adults

$5 for seniors, military and college students

$3 for children aged 5 to 18

Free for children under 4 years old

On Fridays and Saturdays, there will be four stacked departures from each destination. On Sundays, there will be 3 departures from each destination starting as early as 11 a.m.

Additionally, the ferry will operate for all Tampa Bay Lightning home games and will remain in Tampa until 30 minutes after the conclusion of each Lightning game.

The ferry will add additional service on New Year’s Day but will not operate Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and on Gasparilla which is Jan. 25.

For more information on the Cross Bay Ferry, click here.

