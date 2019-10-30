Cross Bay Ferry returns its service between Tampa and St. Pete

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Cross Bay Ferry hopes this is the year they will sail into permanency.

“What we want to do is encourage everyone to ride this ferry. We’ve seen the ridership numbers go up the last couple years. But if we want a permanent ferry we’ve got to see those numbers continue to grow,” said Mayor of St. Petersburg Rick Kriseman.

Right now, the ferry operates only half the year, going from November to April.

Although it’s only certain times of day and only certain days of the week, city leaders on both sides of the bay want to see it available at all times.

“What an opportunity to connect our great two cities and our great two counties in a way that doesn’t require you to get behind the wheel of an automobile and add CO2 emissions to our environment,” Kriseman said.

They want to push MacDill and south Hillsborough County to cut down on commutes.

But more than anything, they’re pushing people to get on board and then give them feedback.

“More an effort, a concerted effort to get everyone’s feedback on it and find out if indeed the public wants this year round, which I believe they do,” said Jane Castor, Tampa Mayor.

The ferry is $8 for adults, $5 for seniors and $3 for kids ages 5 to 18.

Click here for a schedule of the Cross Bay Ferry

