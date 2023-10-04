TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Cross Bay Ferry is changing its docking location in St. Petersburg for the upcoming season.

The ferry will move from docking at North Straub Park to Port St. Pete, which is south of Albert Whitted Airport. The new docking location is at 250 8th Avenue Southeast.

If you are taking the ferry from Tampa to St. Petersburg, the ferry will be docked at the convention center at 333 South Franklin Street. It was previously docked near the Port of Tampa.

The ferry costs $12 for a one-way ticket and $24 for a round-trip ticket.

The upcoming ferry schedule has not been released yet. Last season, the ferry operated Wednesdays through Sundays and during all Tampa Bay Lightning home games.