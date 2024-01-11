PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — AdventHealth is sounding the alarm this month about a critical blood shortage across the country, as the hospital held a blood drive at its Palm Harbor ER location on Thursday.

“I was watching the news this morning and saw that there was a blood shortage,” recalled Dale Miles. “I said, ‘I think I’ll take a ride down on lunch and donate blood.'”

That’s how Miles ended up at OneBlood’s Big Red Bus.

“The message I think was that, lowest in ten years as far as the supply,” Miles explained. “I’m like, ‘I can at least come out and do my part.'”

Miles said it was his first time donating blood, but his wife had been on the receiving end before.

“I’ve never needed blood myself, but my wife has had a lot of surgeries,” said Miles. “I’m sure she’s used a lot of blood.”

His donation comes at a crucial time.

“It feels good,” said Miles. “There are people out there that need blood.”

AdventHealth said there is a critical shortage of blood right now.

“A lot of procedures get done in the winter time,” explained Dr. Michael Longley. “After the holidays, we’re not seeing as many donors, so it’s really important that people know we would love to have you come donate.”

Longley works as an ER doctor for AdventHealth, and said he sees the need for blood every day — even in his own family.

“This week, 30 years ago, my dad passed away from colon cancer,” Longley remembered. “Throughout his three-year battle with it, required nearly 50 units.”

OneBlood said they really need O negative and O positive blood, and the American Red Cross said there’s a 20-year low in blood donations.

“I don’t think people realize,” Longley said. “They see the red bus and they think a lot of people are donating, but actually, we need a lot more people to donate.”