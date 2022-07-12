TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline will have a new three-digit number starting this weekend.

Instead of the current 10-digit 1-800 number, people in crisis will now be able to dial 988 to connect with trained counselors who will listen, provide support and information to local treatment centers.

“It really does provide an easier way for them to remember and connect if they are potentially in danger,” Ken Gibson with the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay said.

At the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, 35 people are staffed to answer crisis calls. Those employees undergo extensive training.

“It typically takes about six weeks for an individual to to be able to get to the point where they are able to take a suicide call,” Gibson said. “They’ll receive two weeks of classroom training before even getting on the lines.”

The center is actively looking for more people to join the call center team. You can learn more about joining the Crisis Center on their website.

The new 988 number officially launches on Saturday, July 16.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health right now, resources are available on the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website or by calling 1-800-273-8255.