Crime Stoppers raises reward in case of motorcycle gang member found dead in Pasco driveway

Crime Stoppers has upped their reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) that shot and killed a motorcycle gang member in Pasco County in January.

Crime Stoppers originally offered a $3,000 reward after 32-year-old James Williams Earl was found shot dead in the driveway of his home. Deputies said it was his fiance who found his body in the driveway of their Glenrock Road home in Spring Hill.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay has raised its original $3,000 offer to $5,000.

Investigators say Earl has documented ties to the Pagan Motorcycle Club, which was categorized by the FBI as an outlaw motorcycle gang.

“At this time, motive, including any connection to Pagan Motorcycle Club activities, is unknown and the investigation continues,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the suspect(s) and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application.

Crime Stoppers must be contacted first in order to be eligible for a cash reward.



NOTE: The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office previously identified the victim as William James Earl, but a corrected release states his name is James Williams Earl.



