TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay needs more tips after a 7-year-old boy was shot and killed near the Courtney Campbell Causeway on July 4.

Tampa police said an argument between two groups over jet skis led to a shooting that killed Yitzian Torres Garcia.

“Probably that person that shot has kids, how can you sleep with your head just calm because I can’t sleep, I’m looking for my baby every day,” said Marisol Ayala, Yitzian’s grandmother.

Kelly McLaren with Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay says their office has received tips about the murder but none have led to police making an arrest.

“We need to reach the people who were with the other people that were involved in this shooting,” McLaren said.

McLaren said they’ve receive a number of anonymous tips that prove a lot of people were on the Causeway when the boy was killed, but more help is needed.

“We’ve actually received a lot of videos and pictures that are helping law enforcement right now,” she said. “We know that there’s people out there with information, we just need to encourage them to do the right thing.”

Yitzian, who is from New Jersey, was in Florida visiting his grandparents when the tragedy happened. His family told 8 On Your Side they will not rest until someone is held accountable.

“We could see it clear, we have a video,” Ayala said. “I don’t know why they haven’t arrest nobody, there’s a lot of people, you had a argument, you took out guns.”

Crime Stoppers is currently offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. They plan to increase that reward this week.

Anyone that would like to make an anonymous tip can call Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS or make a report on their website or app.