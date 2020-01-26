Volunteers tally up beads, trash collected in Gasparilla clean up

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) — Volunteer clean up crews helped Tampa Bay recover the day after Saturday’s Gasparilla festivities.

Adventure Outfitters held the cleanup event Sunday morning. Divers braved the cold of the bay to recover beads, debris, cans, and bottles.

The crews recovered 1,591 beads, 500 pounds of debris, and a lot of aluminum alcohol cans and plastic water bottles.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Gasparilla arrests

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gasparilla arrests"

At least 2 dead in crash at entrance to Tampa Airport

Thumbnail for the video titled "At least 2 dead in crash at entrance to Tampa Airport"

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Cool and comfortable today, clouds move in tonight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Team 8 Forecast: Cool and comfortable today, clouds move in tonight"

Dog dies after being shot by Hillsborough Co. deputy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dog dies after being shot by Hillsborough Co. deputy"

Family float

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family float"

Gaspy vendor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gaspy vendor"

Florida administrator selected to lead Providence schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida administrator selected to lead Providence schools"

Children's book author pens new book about Gasparilla

Thumbnail for the video titled "Children's book author pens new book about Gasparilla"

Gasparilla Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gasparilla Safety"

Web Extra

Thumbnail for the video titled "Web Extra"

Gasparilla pirates invade local hospitals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gasparilla pirates invade local hospitals"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss