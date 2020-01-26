Volunteers tally up beads, trash collected in Gasparilla clean up

TAMPA (WFLA) — Volunteer clean up crews helped Tampa Bay recover the day after Saturday’s Gasparilla festivities.

Adventure Outfitters held the cleanup event Sunday morning. Divers braved the cold of the bay to recover beads, debris, cans, and bottles.

The crews recovered 1,591 beads, 500 pounds of debris, and a lot of aluminum alcohol cans and plastic water bottles.

