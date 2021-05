TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department is currently on the scene of a traffic crash with serious injuries on Boy Scout Boulevard.

Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Boy Scout Boulevard W. at Manhattan Avenue N.

Boy Scout Boulevard W. will be closed for several hours in both directions as police work to complete their investigation, according to TPD.

No other information has been released at this time. Please check back for the latest updates.