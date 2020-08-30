Crash involving 2 motorcycles, car causes road closures on Nebraska Avenue

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are currently at the scene of a crash with serious injuries involving two motorcycles and a car.

The Tampa Police Department said the crash happened at the intersection of N. Nebraska Avenue and E. 93rd Avenue. Now, the northbound lanes of Nebraska Avenue from E. Busch Boulevard and E. Wilma Street have been closed and will be for an undetermined amount of time as officers investigate.

Police are asking those headed in that direction to please use an alternative route such as N. Florida Avenue or Interstate 275.

No other information has been released at this time. Please check back for the latest updates.

