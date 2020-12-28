LIVE NOW /
Courtney Campbell Causeway reopens after serious crash

TAMPA (WFLA) — All lanes of the Courtney Campbell Causeway have reopened following a serious crash Monday.

The road had previously been closed at Rocky Point, the Tampa Police Department said around 3 p.m.

Video from Eagle 8 HD shows a vehicle with pretty bad front-end damage stalled at a rest in the shoulder of the eastbound lanes. It appears it hit a median barrier head-on.

