Couple spurs manhunt situation after causing fatal hit-and-run, carjacking incident

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man and a woman are in custody after spurring a manhunt across two counties and leaving one motorcyclist dead.

“They were just taking him, when I looked through the blinds, they were taking him right here; right across the grass,” says Jim Turner.

He shows the spot where deputies walked Cody Bearry out of his hiding spot behind a building, ending a manhunt that went on for more than 12 hours, four of those in the woods behind homes.

“It’s very swampy, woody, a bunch of trees…yeah. Plenty of places to hide,” said one property owner who did not want to share her name.

Saturday, just before 7:30 a.m. 31-year-old Bearry and 23-year-old Breanna Wright ran a red light in their Dodge Dakota at the intersection of State Roads 54 and 581 in Wesley Chapel. Florida Highway Patrol says they hit a motorcyclist and sent him flying into two other cars. He later died at the hospital.

Bearry and Wright jumped out of their car, ran to the Wawa on the corner, and carjacked another person’s 2002 Saturn.

Late Saturday afternoon the two are spotted in eastern Hillsborough County. Taking off they end up crashing into a mailbox then a watery ditch.

Wright is picked up and taken away by FHP troopers. Soon Hillsborough and Pasco deputies along with FWC officers are seen looking for Bearry in the land behind several homes.

“It’s actually pretty scary honestly because it doesn’t happen, this is Plant City. Nothing ever happens here, and then for it to actually be our house, that’s really scary,” says the property owner.

Cody Bearry and Breanna Wright are both at the Pasco County Jail.

Bearry is facing charges from Florida Highway Patrol for leaving the scene of a crash involving death. Wright is facing drug charges. More charges for both of them are sure to come from FHP and Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.