Countdown begins for Super Bowl in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – The countdown is on for the city of Tampa and Super Bowl LV.

For the past week, members of the Tampa Bay’s host committee have spent time in Miami, taking in all the action and getting ready for 2021.

“You’ll see the people walking around here. They’ll have a great time this weekend; they won’t know all the hard work that goes in the background,” said Ruben Delgado, Assistant Chief, Tampa Police Department.

Leaders in Tampa say it’s important to see how everything works to understand the full scope and perspective of the super-sized presentation.

“We’ll see all the venues behind the scenes,” Delgado added. “We’ll kind of look at those security plans and meet with their leaders of those venues.”

Tampa officials say they’ve been studying the Super Bowl for two years starting with a trip to Atlanta. And while they’re in town for this event, it’s not their first visit to Miami. They’ve been attending planning meetings to ensure they don’t miss a detail.

“We want to make sure everybody has a unforgettable experience when it comes to Super Bowl 55,” said Rob Higgins, President of Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl Host Committee.

