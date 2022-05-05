TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The possible end to Roe vs. Wade leaves many with long lists of concerns.

One of those who are concerned with this week’s news is Liberty Feucht, the director at Tampa Women’s Health Center.

“Women will seek abortions and get abortions, it will just be unsafe and endanger more women than it would help,” she said.

The clinic is one of three in the state that performs abortions up to 23 weeks. Feucht says they’ll be changing their practices in July when Florida’s new law banning abortions 15 weeks go into effect.

“Clinics and your local providers are advocating for you, we are doing everything we can,” she said.

If the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe vs. Wade, legal experts believe the reasoning used in the leaked draft decision, the right to privacy, could be used to restrict other rights. They say those rights could include same-sex marriage or birth control.

8 On Your Side asked Gov. Ron DeSantis whether he has any plans to introduce more restrictions to abortion in Florida.

“You can leak something out of a court, but let’s see when you have something rendered,” he said, “I would imagine we’d probably get something, end of this month or into June, and we’ll take a look at it at the time.”