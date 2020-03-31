Coronavirus in Tampa expected to peak in early May, fire chief says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – When Tampa City Council members questioned Tampa leaders on coronavirus stats Tuesday, fire chief Nick LoCicero had a sobering update.

“Some of the modeling has showed, and it changed some this morning as a matter of fact, but some of the modeling has showed that we might not see the peak locally until the first part of May,” LoCicero said.

8 On Your Side learned city leaders look at modeling from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

The modeling also shows that Florida will likely see a peak in virus cases on May 3.

LoCicero indicated that he thinks the Bay Area will square with that date. He noted that modeling can often change and encouraged people to continue practices to slow the spread of the virus.

“Really to flatten that curve and what we’ve really need to focus on is personal accountability with the safer-at-home initiative,” he said. “It will not happen overnight.”

