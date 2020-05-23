TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of Tampa announced it will be expanding it’s The One Tampa relief fund program for businesses.
Beginning June 1 at noon, the relief program will grant funds to businesses only in low-income areas of the city. It will provide up to $4,000 for rent or mortgage and up to $1,000 for utilities. It is designed to help businesses that were thriving before the COVID-19 crisis but had to close because of safer-at-home orders.
Applications will be accepted from June 1 to June 5. From June 5 to June 12, applicants will receive a status update on their application.
For more information on the application process or eligibility criteria, click here.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- 79-year-old woman, two others hospitalized after she drove into Publix liquor store in Dade City
- Sextuplets graduate high school during coronavirus pandemic
- Wife says Broadway actor who lost leg to coronavirus improving after turn for the worse
- Coronavirus in Tampa: City expands relief fund for small business
- NBA says it is talking with Disney about resuming season