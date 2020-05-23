Coronavirus in Tampa: City expands relief fund for small business

Breaking News
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of Tampa announced it will be expanding it’s The One Tampa relief fund program for businesses.

Beginning June 1 at noon, the relief program will grant funds to businesses only in low-income areas of the city. It will provide up to $4,000 for rent or mortgage and up to $1,000 for utilities. It is designed to help businesses that were thriving before the COVID-19 crisis but had to close because of safer-at-home orders.

Applications will be accepted from June 1 to June 5. From June 5 to June 12, applicants will receive a status update on their application.

For more information on the application process or eligibility criteria, click here.

