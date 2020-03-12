Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: List of event, school, business cancellations

Events

12:43 p.m.: The Palm Harbor Library Garden Lecture on March 24 from 2 to 4 p.m. has been canceled.

12:17 p.m.: The Snowbird Baseball Classic season will end on March 14. For more information, click here.

12:05 p.m.: All Special Olympics Florida sports training and competition activities have been canceled now through March 31.

11:40 a.m.: The Health and Wellness Expo inside the Gulfport Casino has been postponed until Saturday, June 6.

9:59 a.m.: St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman has announced the general admission attendance to this weekend’s Firestone Grand Prix has been canceled.

9:10 a.m.: The LIT AF Tour hosted by Martin Lawrence on March 12 at 7:30 p.m. at Tampa’s Yuengling Center has been postponed.

Schools

9:06 a.m.: The Bishop Larkin Catholic School in Port Richey has closed after a parent of a student tested positive for COVID-19. The school will be closed March 12 and 13.

8:13 a.m.: Hillsborough County Schools has closed Farnell Middle School on March 12 and 13 after a person who regularly visits the school had recent contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus in another county.

