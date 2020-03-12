Live Now
Trump preparing to invoke emergency powers over coronavirus

Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas counties issue local state of emergency for 7 days

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group, Pasco Board of County Commissioners and Pinellas County Commissioners have issued a local state of emergency in each county as a proactive measure against the spread of coronavirus.

According to county officials, the declaration allows county administrators and emergency management directors to waive everyday procedures and do what they feel is necessary to ensure the health, safety and welfare of the community. This would include performing public work, making emergency purchases, renting equipment, hiring workers, using volunteers, etc.

The state of emergencies will be in effect for seven days or until rescinded by the respective county.

According to Hillsborough County, the executive order now prohibits all local businesses, vendors, merchants and any other person operating a retail business in the county from charging more than the normal average retail price for any goods, materials and services sold.

The Hillsborough County Emergency Operations Center was partially opened on Tuesday. The Pasco County Emergency Operations Center is operating at a level two activation status.

Residents are being asked to wash their hands with soap and water, to cover their sneezes and coughs with their arm, and if they are sick, to stay home and avoid crowds.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Police: Driver shot to death before crashing into St. Pete home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Driver shot to death before crashing into St. Pete home"

Coronavirus Closures: Disney World, Universal Orlando announce refund policies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Closures: Disney World, Universal Orlando announce refund policies"

Police: Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was at scene of possible drug overdose

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was at scene of possible drug overdose"

Deputies: Pedestrian hurt in Apollo Beach crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputies: Pedestrian hurt in Apollo Beach crash"

Crash affecting traffic near Sickles High School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash affecting traffic near Sickles High School"

11 people injured in crash on State Road 56, officials say

Thumbnail for the video titled "11 people injured in crash on State Road 56, officials say"

Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: List of event, school, business cancellations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: List of event, school, business cancellations"

America’s first dual tailspin waterslide 'Solar Vortex' spins into Adventure Island

Thumbnail for the video titled "America’s first dual tailspin waterslide 'Solar Vortex' spins into Adventure Island"

Bay Area students are stuck in Greece amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Area students are stuck in Greece amidst the coronavirus outbreak."
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss