Coronavirus in Florida: Over 800 additional cases, 48 deaths in latest report

TAMPA (WFLA) — There are over 800 new cases of COVID-19 in Florida and 48 additional deaths, according to the latest report by the Florida Dept. of Health.

FDOH is reporting 43,210 cases of COVID-19, which is up by 808 cases since Wednesday’s report. A total of 7,749 patients have been hospitalized and 1,875 have died.

There are now over 4.3 million cases of the virus around the world, and more than 298,000 people have died. The US has more than 1.39 million known cases and over 84,000 deaths.

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,530

Deaths: 46

Hospitalizations: 319

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 962

Deaths: 65

Hospitalizations: 281

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 487

Deaths: 57

Hospitalizations: 150

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 813

Deaths: 78

Hospitalizations: 192

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 308

Deaths: 9

Hospitalizations: 64

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 698

Deaths: 37

Hospitalizations: 224

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 104

Deaths: 5

Hospitalizations: 23

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 103

Deaths: 8

Hospitalizations: 34

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 109

Deaths: 11

Hospitalizations: 28

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 39

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 8

