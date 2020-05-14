Coronavirus in Florida: Over 800 additional cases, 48 deaths in latest report

Breaking News
TAMPA (WFLA) — There are over 800 new cases of COVID-19 in Florida and 48 additional deaths, according to the latest report by the Florida Dept. of Health.

FDOH is reporting 43,210 cases of COVID-19, which is up by 808 cases since Wednesday’s report. A total of 7,749 patients have been hospitalized and 1,875 have died.

There are now over 4.3 million cases of the virus around the world, and more than 298,000 people have died. The US has more than 1.39 million known cases and over 84,000 deaths.

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,530
Deaths: 46
Hospitalizations: 319

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 962
Deaths: 65
Hospitalizations: 281

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 487
Deaths: 57
Hospitalizations: 150

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 813
Deaths: 78
Hospitalizations: 192

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 308
Deaths: 9
Hospitalizations: 64

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 698
Deaths: 37
Hospitalizations: 224

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 104
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 23

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 103
Deaths: 8
Hospitalizations: 34

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 109
Deaths: 11
Hospitalizations: 28

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 39
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 8

