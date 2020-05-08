Coronavirus in Florida: Over 39K cases across state, death toll surpasses 1.6K

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There are now over 39,000 cases of the novel coronavirus in Florida, and more than 1,600 people have died, according to the latest figures on the health department’s website.

The health department confirmed an additional 371 cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 39,199. There have been 6,929 people hospitalized with a death toll standing at 1,669 — up 69 from Thursday.

In Friday’s update, 13 Tampa Bay deaths were reported. One was in Hillsborough, three in Pinellas, three in Sarasota, four in Manatee, one in Polk and one in Highlands counties.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of known cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,371

Deaths: 37

Hospitalizations: 283

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 828

Deaths: 59

Hospitalizations: 245

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 416

Deaths: 54

Hospitalizations: 142

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 742

Deaths: 72

Hospitalizations: 177

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 291

Deaths: 9

Hospitalizations: 59

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 601

Deaths: 31

Hospitalizations: 202

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 98

Deaths: 5

Hospitalizations: 23

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 93

Deaths: 8

Hospitalizations: 31

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 102

Deaths: 11

Hospitalizations: 27

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 35

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 8

There are now over 3.87 million cases of the virus around the world, and more than 270,000 people have died. The US has more than 1.25 million known cases and over 75,000 deaths.

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

