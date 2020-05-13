Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Coronavirus in Florida: Nearly 500 additional cases, 48 deaths in latest report

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Premium Image – WFLA Use Only

TAMPA (WFLA) — There are nearly 500 new cases of COVID-19 in Florida and 48 additional deaths, according to the latest report by the Florida Dept. of Health.

FDOH is reporting 42,402 cases of COVID-19, which is up by 479 cases since Tuesday’s report. A total of 7,595 patients have been hospitalized and 1,827 have died.

There are now over 4.29 million cases of the virus around the world, and more than 293,000 people have died. The US has more than 1.37 million known cases and over 82,000 deaths.

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,494
Deaths: 44
Hospitalizations: 313

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 923
Deaths: 63
Hospitalizations: 278

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 440
Deaths: 57
Hospitalizations: 149

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 806
Deaths: 75
Hospitalizations: 190

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 306
Deaths: 9
Hospitalizations: 63

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 687
Deaths: 36
Hospitalizations: 222

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 101
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 23

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 100
Deaths: 8
Hospitalizations: 34

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 109
Deaths: 11
Hospitalizations: 28

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 37
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 8

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss