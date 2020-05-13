Coronavirus in Florida: Nearly 500 additional cases, 48 deaths in latest report

TAMPA (WFLA) — There are nearly 500 new cases of COVID-19 in Florida and 48 additional deaths, according to the latest report by the Florida Dept. of Health.

FDOH is reporting 42,402 cases of COVID-19, which is up by 479 cases since Tuesday’s report. A total of 7,595 patients have been hospitalized and 1,827 have died.

There are now over 4.29 million cases of the virus around the world, and more than 293,000 people have died. The US has more than 1.37 million known cases and over 82,000 deaths.

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,494

Deaths: 44

Hospitalizations: 313

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 923

Deaths: 63

Hospitalizations: 278

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 440

Deaths: 57

Hospitalizations: 149

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 806

Deaths: 75

Hospitalizations: 190

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 306

Deaths: 9

Hospitalizations: 63

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 687

Deaths: 36

Hospitalizations: 222

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 101

Deaths: 5

Hospitalizations: 23

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 100

Deaths: 8

Hospitalizations: 34

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 109

Deaths: 11

Hospitalizations: 28

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 37

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 8

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: