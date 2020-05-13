Coronavirus in Florida: Nearly 500 additional cases, 48 deaths in latest report

TAMPA (WFLA) — There are nearly 500 new cases of COVID-19 in Florida and 48 additional deaths, according to the latest report by the Florida Dept. of Health.
FDOH is reporting 42,402 cases of COVID-19, which is up by 479 cases since Tuesday’s report. A total of 7,595 patients have been hospitalized and 1,827 have died.
There are now over 4.29 million cases of the virus around the world, and more than 293,000 people have died. The US has more than 1.37 million known cases and over 82,000 deaths.
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,494
Deaths: 44
Hospitalizations: 313
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 923
Deaths: 63
Hospitalizations: 278
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 440
Deaths: 57
Hospitalizations: 149
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 806
Deaths: 75
Hospitalizations: 190
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 306
Deaths: 9
Hospitalizations: 63
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 687
Deaths: 36
Hospitalizations: 222
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 101
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 23
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 100
Deaths: 8
Hospitalizations: 34
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 109
Deaths: 11
Hospitalizations: 28
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 37
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 8
