TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There are now close to 37,000 cases of the novel coronavirus in Florida, and more than 1,390 people have died, according to the latest figures on the health department’s website.
The health department confirmed an additional 819 cases of COVID-19 Monday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 36,897. There have been 6,119 people hospitalized with a death toll standing at 1,399 — up 20 from Sunday.
Of the 20 new deaths reported Monday morning, two were in Hillsborough County and one was in Pinellas County.
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of known cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,300
Deaths: 29
Hospitalizations: 250
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 784
Deaths: 42
Hospitalizations: 235
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 385
Deaths: 47
Hospitalizations: 131
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 636
Deaths: 59
Hospitalizations: 164
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 282
Deaths: 8
Hospitalizations: 53
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 536
Deaths: 26
Hospitalizations: 161
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 96
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 22
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 87
Deaths: 7
Hospitalizations: 31
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 99
Deaths: 11
Hospitalizations: 26
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 33
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 8
There are now over 3.53 million cases of the virus around the world, and more than 248,000 people have died. The US has more than 1.15 million known cases and over 67,000 deaths.
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
- Carnival Cruise Line announces plan to resume service in August
- Meteor shower peaks Tuesday as Earth passes through orbit of Halley’s Comet
- Coronavirus in Florida: 819 new cases reported, 3 new Tampa Bay deaths
- Earth Conscious Beauty
- Verificaciones de estímulo: ¿Habrá una segunda ronda en mayo?