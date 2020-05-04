Coronavirus in Florida: 819 new cases reported, 3 new Tampa Bay deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There are now close to 37,000 cases of the novel coronavirus in Florida, and more than 1,390 people have died, according to the latest figures on the health department’s website.

The health department confirmed an additional 819 cases of COVID-19 Monday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 36,897. There have been 6,119 people hospitalized with a death toll standing at 1,399 — up 20 from Sunday.

Of the 20 new deaths reported Monday morning, two were in Hillsborough County and one was in Pinellas County.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of known cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,300

Deaths: 29

Hospitalizations: 250

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 784

Deaths: 42

Hospitalizations: 235

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 385

Deaths: 47

Hospitalizations: 131

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 636

Deaths: 59

Hospitalizations: 164

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 282

Deaths: 8

Hospitalizations: 53

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 536

Deaths: 26

Hospitalizations: 161

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 96

Deaths: 5

Hospitalizations: 22

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 87

Deaths: 7

Hospitalizations: 31

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 99

Deaths: 11

Hospitalizations: 26

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 33

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 8

There are now over 3.53 million cases of the virus around the world, and more than 248,000 people have died. The US has more than 1.15 million known cases and over 67,000 deaths.

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

