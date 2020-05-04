Breaking News
Reopening Florida: What is Phase 1 & when does it start?

Coronavirus in Florida: 819 new cases reported, 3 new Tampa Bay deaths

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Premium Image – WFLA Use Only

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There are now close to 37,000 cases of the novel coronavirus in Florida, and more than 1,390 people have died, according to the latest figures on the health department’s website.

The health department confirmed an additional 819 cases of COVID-19 Monday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 36,897. There have been 6,119 people hospitalized with a death toll standing at 1,399 — up 20 from Sunday.

Of the 20 new deaths reported Monday morning, two were in Hillsborough County and one was in Pinellas County.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of known cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,300
Deaths: 29
Hospitalizations: 250

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 784
Deaths: 42
Hospitalizations: 235

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 385
Deaths: 47
Hospitalizations: 131

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 636
Deaths: 59
Hospitalizations: 164

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 282
Deaths: 8
Hospitalizations: 53

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 536
Deaths: 26
Hospitalizations: 161

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 96
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 22

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 87
Deaths: 7
Hospitalizations: 31

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 99
Deaths: 11
Hospitalizations: 26

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 33
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 8

There are now over 3.53 million cases of the virus around the world, and more than 248,000 people have died. The US has more than 1.15 million known cases and over 67,000 deaths.

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss