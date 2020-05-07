Coronavirus in Florida: 61 deaths, 826 new cases in latest state update

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There are now close to 39,000 cases of the novel coronavirus in Florida, and more than 1,500 people have died, according to the latest figures on the health department’s website.
The health department confirmed an additional 826 cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 38,828. There have been 6,765 people hospitalized with a death toll standing at 1,600 — up 61 from Wednesday.
In Thursday’s update, 16 Tampa Bay deaths were reported. Three were in Hillsborough, six in Pinellas, two in Sarasota, four in Manatee and one in Pasco counties.
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of known cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,364
Deaths: 36
Hospitalizations: 282
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 820
Deaths: 56
Hospitalizations: 241
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 412
Deaths: 51
Hospitalizations: 142
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 737
Deaths: 68
Hospitalizations: 176
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 289
Deaths: 9
Hospitalizations: 58
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 594
Deaths: 30
Hospitalizations: 194
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 97
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 23
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 90
Deaths: 7
Hospitalizations: 31
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 102
Deaths: 11
Hospitalizations: 26
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 35
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 8
There are now over 3.8 million cases of the virus around the world, and more than 267,000 people have died. The US has more than 1.2 million known cases and over 74,000 deaths.
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
