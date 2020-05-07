Coronavirus in Florida: 61 deaths, 826 new cases in latest state update

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There are now close to 39,000 cases of the novel coronavirus in Florida, and more than 1,500 people have died, according to the latest figures on the health department’s website.

The health department confirmed an additional 826 cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 38,828. There have been 6,765 people hospitalized with a death toll standing at 1,600 — up 61 from Wednesday.

In Thursday’s update, 16 Tampa Bay deaths were reported. Three were in Hillsborough, six in Pinellas, two in Sarasota, four in Manatee and one in Pasco counties.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of known cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,364

Deaths: 36

Hospitalizations: 282

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 820

Deaths: 56

Hospitalizations: 241

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 412

Deaths: 51

Hospitalizations: 142

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 737

Deaths: 68

Hospitalizations: 176

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 289

Deaths: 9

Hospitalizations: 58

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 594

Deaths: 30

Hospitalizations: 194

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 97

Deaths: 5

Hospitalizations: 23

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 90

Deaths: 7

Hospitalizations: 31

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 102

Deaths: 11

Hospitalizations: 26

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 35

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 8

There are now over 3.8 million cases of the virus around the world, and more than 267,000 people have died. The US has more than 1.2 million known cases and over 74,000 deaths.

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

