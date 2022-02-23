Convicted fraudster reveals ways to prevent home title fraud

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Criminals can make millions on your house before you realize there’s an issue.

Home title fraud is one of the fastest growing white collar crimes in the country, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

8 On Your Side talked to a convicted fraudster who was once on the FBI’s “Most Wanted” list about ways to protect property against the crime.

Matthew Cox is settled in Tampa Bay after spending more than a decade in federal prison.

“I was basically responsible for $15 million in title fraud,” he told 8 On Your Side.

According to the FBI, the crime is an especially large concern in areas like Tampa, where the housing market has seen significant growth.

“In about a month, I borrowed $1.3 million on two houses,” Cox said. “It’s just paperwork. It’s all paperwork. If you can fill out paperwork, you can do this. This is not difficult.”

Cox says criminals who know the right public records to request can fill out the papers and start making money on your home in a matter of weeks.

“I satisfy the loan, now that you own the house free and clear, I make a fake ID in your name. I open up a few bank accounts, I apply for some loans in your name. I borrow three or four mortgages, in your name. I close those mortgages, in your name, deposit the money in the bank, pull the money. Maybe three months later they start to foreclose on you,” Cox said.

By the time a victim realizes what is happening, the criminal is on to the next one, Cox said.

“Nobody realize how vulnerable they are until after it happens and then it’s too late,” he added.

He says homeowner should be routinely checking the title to their house.

