Convicted felon, 21, arrested for shooting at 3 people in Sarasota, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police arrested a Tampa man for attempted murder after he allegedly shot at three people in Sarasota on Sunday.

The Sarasota Police Department said Geno T. Jackson, 21, is facing charges of attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police said just before 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the sound of gunshots in the area of 28th Street and Leon Avenue, and saw Jackson running toward Noble Avenue.

He was ordered to stop, but ignored their commands and ran into a home. Police said everyone, including Jackson, eventually came outside, and he was arrested.

Police said three people, including Jackson’s ex-girlfriend, were in the car when the shooting occurred. A bullet hit a windshield, and police found six 9mm shell casings in the area. Jackson’s ex said they dated for about a year, and he was jealous of her relationship with one of the other victims. She told police she got into a fight with Jackson earlier that day.

Other witnesses told police they heard six gunshots and a bullet hit the vehicle, then saw a woman running toward the home on Noble. They said Jackson was wearing a ski mask and dropped the gun in some bushes before he took off the mask and picked up the weapon.

Police obtained a warrant and searched the home on Noble Avenue. They found a black ski mask, a magazine with 9mm ammunition, multiple loose 9mm rounds, a 9mm Glock 43X firearm, loose 25 caliber ammo, loose .223 caliber ammo, and a 25 caliber Lorcin firearm.

(Photo: Sarasota Police Department)

Jackson was arrested for attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held at a Sarasota County jail without bond.