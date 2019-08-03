Contractor takes money, leaves Polk customers lives in shambles

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Beth and Tim Smetana paid contractor Danny Musgrove and his company DRAC Construction more than $190,000 to build their retirement home in Dover.

Musgrove left them in a mess.

He told a garage door company to install a track so low it would lop off someone’s head who walked through the laundry room door into the garage.

Scott Perry of Straight Up Garage Doors and Sales claims he advised Musgrove against it.

“He said that’s not in the budget either, just put the garage doors in,” Scott stated.

The doors went in and posed a problem.

“Once we saw your interview and what he did to this homeowner we decided, you know, we wanted to make it right and just come out and put in what needed to be done in the first place,” Scott added.

Scott called me. I put the Smetanas in touch with him.

He installed a high track at his expense. He says he did the original work at the Smetana house in October. Musgrove didn’t pay Scott until April and he wrote him a bad check.

Scott Perry of Straight Up Garage Doors and Sales installs a new track and spring for Tim and Beth Smetana.

“We really appreciate everything you did,” Beth Smetana said.

Beth and Tim are even more grateful to neighbor Brian Smith, who once Musgrove disappeared, took over.

“A tremendous amount of things had to be fixed,” Tim pointed out.

Tim Smetana claims he and wife Beth have postponed retirement because of financial problems caused by Danny Musgrove.

Brian repaired walls that Musgrove left open after county inspectors forced him to install more rebar. Brian built and installed kitchen cabinets, painted, replumbed, tiled bathrooms and resurfaced crooked floors.

“They’re buying materials, I’m providing labor just because I feel so bad for them,” Brian explained.

“He just did it all himself, he’s just amazing,” Beth added.

Beth Smetana worried they might never get into their new house.

Brenda Digeon of Wesley Chapel wishes she had a neighbor like Brian. She handed Musgrove $111-thousand to start her house. 11 months later she has a lot covered with weeds.

Jay Levy advanced Musgrove $50,000 dollars for a room addition he never finished.

“His license should be taken for sure,” Brian added.

As fortunate as the Smetanas feel with all the help they’ve received, they are still not free and clear of the Musgrove mess. A pol;k County company that supplied their windows and doors placed a lien on the Smetana’s property because Musgrove wrote that company a bad check.

The Polk County State Attorney’s Office is weighing whether to bring a criminal charge against Musgrove.

“I think he should go to jail,” Tim Smetana said.

