Contractor dies after incident at TECO’s Big Bend power plant

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A contractor died Monday following an incident at Tampa Electric’s Big Bend Power Station, a TECO spokeswoman has confirmed.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the loss of a contractor at the Big Bend Power Station. We extend our thoughts and prayers to his family, friends and co-workers,” said spokeswoman Cherie Jacobs. “The safety of our employees and contractors is always our first priority at Tampa Electric.”

At this time, it’s still unclear how the person died. Jacobs said that TECO was “conducting a thorough review of the incident.”

The plant is no stranger to tragedy. In 2017, TECO was cited by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) after five employees died and another suffered serious burns after molten slag was suddenly released from a tank that was being cleaned.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss