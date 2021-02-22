Contractor dies after incident at TECO’s Big Bend power plant

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A contractor died Monday following an incident at Tampa Electric’s Big Bend Power Station, a TECO spokeswoman has confirmed.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the loss of a contractor at the Big Bend Power Station. We extend our thoughts and prayers to his family, friends and co-workers,” said spokeswoman Cherie Jacobs. “The safety of our employees and contractors is always our first priority at Tampa Electric.”

At this time, it’s still unclear how the person died. Jacobs said that TECO was “conducting a thorough review of the incident.”

The plant is no stranger to tragedy. In 2017, TECO was cited by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) after five employees died and another suffered serious burns after molten slag was suddenly released from a tank that was being cleaned.

