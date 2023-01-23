TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Construction has begun on a 38-story tower about to make its mark on the Tampa skyline.

Pendry Residences Tampa will be a 5-star hotel and residential tower along the Riverwalk in the heart of downtown.

West Palm Beach-based Two Roads Development is developing the $160 million tower with Pendry Hotel & Resorts.

The property will include 207 modern-designed homes with one to three bedrooms, as well as 220 guest rooms and suites, and several penthouse residences on the top floors.

The homes will feature expansive floor-to-ceiling windows and private terraces and come with an array of services and amenities, including a private residential entry lobby, rooftop pool, sundeck, private lounges, and wellness facilities.

Residences have already hit the market, with prices starting at $1,175,000.

“We are seeing interested buyers from across the country who recognize the incredible experience of owning a home that includes all the benefits of living with luxury hotel services and amenities,” said Tina Necrason, executive vice president of residential, Montage International. “We are pleased to expand into the Florida market the signature style and service of Pendry and all it brings.”

On Monday, construction crews began “drilling test pilings” for the building’s foundation. The process is expected to take a few weeks.