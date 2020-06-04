Confederate memorial protection didn’t endanger other businesses, sheriff’s office says

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Amidst largely peaceful protests, some chaotic vandalism, and occasional thievery over the weekend, Hillsborough County deputies were also protecting the Confederate Memorial Park near Brandon.

The park is home to one of the country’s largest Confederate flags, a 30 x 60 foot banner that waves nearly 150-feet high above the intersection of Interstates 4 and 75.

On Sunday afternoon, a post on Facebook showed at least five sheriff’s office cruisers guarding the memorial park — but the flag had already been taken down.

David McAllister, commander of Judah P. Benjamin Camp #2210 of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, told 8 On Your Side the decision to take down the flag was made in “the spirit of cooperation” with the sheriff’s office.

“Their assets are better deployed elsewhere,” said McAllister. “We can take care of our own park. But there’s no reason to be a highly-visible target inciting people to do illegal acts. We want to protect the park and protect people from any incentive to do anything illegal.”

McAllister said his group contacted the sheriff’s office after seeing several posts online threatening to burn the flag or damage the memorial.

Sheriff’s office spokesperson Amanda Granit said the deputies were only there for “an hour or two.” She said they were not needed elsewhere on Sunday afternoon, and there were no calls from Tampa Police Department for support.

Granit also said deputies typically travel alone in their cruisers, covering certain zones of the county in teams of two. She noted that while four deputies at the park may seem like a lot to some people, if 50 to 100 protesters had shown up, four deputies may not have been enough to ensure their own safety, let alone the property.

In the end, only a small group of peaceful protesters from a nearby church came.

“The deputies were protecting private property the same way they would for any other business or individual,” Granit said.

It’s unclear exactly when the flag came down and at whose direction.

Granit said the sheriff’s office suggested the flag be taken down, but did not require it. McAllister disputes that.

“They never asked us to take it down,” McAllister told 8 On Your Side. “They were happy to provide support.”

On Wednesday morning during the Hillsborough County Commissioners meeting, Nina Jones brought up the flag during the public comment period.

“While it’s in the right place – it’s in a memorial, and it should be there – we as citizens shouldn’t be forced to view this every day,” Jones said on the teleconference meeting.

Jones also claimed the flagpole and flag are too high and too large, respectively, and are in violation of state law and/or county ordinances.

8 On Your Side spoke to Hillsborough County Commission Chairman Les Miller, who said he’s embarrassed that the flag is one of the first things many people see on their way into the county.

“I hope it never goes back up,” Miller said. “I’m a 69-year-old black man born right here in Tampa, Florida. I have felt discrimination all my life. As a matter of fact, in April of this year I was called the n-word for trying to put something in place that may save people’s lives from COVID-19.”

“Everybody knows what the meaning is behind that flag, why people fly that flag these days,” Miller said. “They say ‘oh, it’s a remembrance of the South’. We know what the remembrance of the South is. It sends a terrible, terrible message for people coming to Hillsborough County see that flag.”

McAllister said people who view the flag as a racist symbol of hatred are wrong.

“Well it upsets me that they even think that,” McAllister said. “It just shows their lack of education number one, or the misinformation by other people that have their own interests or anti-American interests at heart.”

McAllister said he hopes the flag will only be down “for a few weeks, maybe even a week,” but that decision has not yet been made.