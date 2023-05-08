TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you had a driver’s license appointment Monday, you’re probably going to have to reschedule it.

According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, the computer system that manages driver’s licenses and vehicle services across the state is nonfunctional.

The FLHSMV said IT teams are attempting to fix the problem to restore the system.

The Pasco County Tax Collector’s Office said it has learned that the system will likely remain nonoperational for the rest of the day.

“On behalf of the Florida Department of Highway Safety & Motor Vehicles we apologize for this regrettable situation and for any inconvenience it may cause you. Thank you for your patience during this difficult time,” the tax collector’s office said.

As of 10:28 a.m., the system was still being repaired.